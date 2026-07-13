Yemen reopens airports across country

DOHA, July 13. /TASS/. Yemen’s Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority has revoked its previously imposed decision to close all of the country’s airports.

"The Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority informs all airlines and organizations operating flights to and from airports in the Republic of Yemen that all airports <...> are fully operational," the agency said in a new statement. The document takes effect upon publication and supersedes the previous circular dated July 13.

The Yemeni defense ministry said earlier that a strike had been delivered on the Sanaa airport’s runway to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. According to the ministry, the Houthis from the rebel Ansar Allah movement had banned Yemen’s national aviation to use the capital city’s airport but allowed an Iranian aircraft to "intrude into the Yemeni territory." The rebels blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks on the Sanaa airport. The Houthi foreign ministry said it considered the attack as a declaration of war and announced the end to the de-escalation period.