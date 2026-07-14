US completes five-hour wave of strikes against Iran — Central Command

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. The US military has completed another round of strikes on Iranian territory, with the attack lasting about five hours, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

"US Central Command completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13 (5:15 a.m. Moscow time, or 2:15 a.m. GMT). During the five-hour mission, US forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas," CENTCOM said on X.