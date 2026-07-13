Russia remained largest oil supplier to India and China in May — OPEC report

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia once again emerged as the largest oil supplier to India in May 2026, exporting 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd), according to a report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Specifically, Russia supplied approximately 2.1 million bpd of crude oil to India in May, up from 1.7 million bpd in April. The UAE ranked as the second-largest supplier with 611,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia in third place with 350,000 bpd, the OPEC report noted, citing Kpler data.

India's total oil imports rose month-on-month in May, averaging 5.09 million bpd against 4.92 million bpd in April.

Meanwhile, China's oil imports fell in May to 7.72 million bpd from 9.32 million bpd in the previous month. Despite the decline, Russia remained China's top oil supplier, accounting for 25% of total deliveries, while Saudi Arabia and Brazil provided 17% and 16%, respectively.