LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army continues to launch counterattacks near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in an attempt to retake previously lost lines and positions, with Kiev suffering unjustified personnel losses during these assaults, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian armed formations are attempting to retake previously lost lines and positions in Konstantinovka. To this end, they are trying to strike at flanks, specifically in the areas of Novodmitrovka and Dolgaya Balka. Consequently, the active phase of hostilities here has been dragging on for a very long time, with all attempts by the Ukrainian command having proven futile and unsuccessful. Moreover, the Ukrainian command continues to suffer unjustified losses, showing no regard for its personnel, effectively throwing them into the line of fire," he said.

Marochko previously reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces units attempted to counterattack near Konstantinovka last week, but Russian forces repelled all enemy assaults. Kiev suffered losses and retreated from the town, he added.