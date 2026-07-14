Idea of excluding Russia from talks on Ukraine shows EU's deadlock position — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comment that Russia should stay away from the formation of security guarantees for Ukraine reflects EU's dead-end stance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Chancellor Merz's statement indicates the dead-end position of the Europeans," the Kremlin representative noted.

According to him, if the EU keeps insisting, it will exclude the European countries’ participation in the settlement.

"If this is indeed the European position, and if they insist on this position, it would completely rule out the possibility of European countries participating in the settlement process," he said.

Peskov added that Ukraine’s security guarantees are impossible without Russia.