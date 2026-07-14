Casualties in Kuban, fire at Afipsky refinery, 288 UAVs: aftermath of attacks on regions

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 288 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Azov and Black Seas overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were injured in the Seversky District of the Krasnodar Region. The Afipsky oil refinery was set ablaze. A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Salavat industrial zone was repelled in Bashkortostan, with areas of smoke reported from falling drone debris.

TASS has compiled key details on the consequences.

Scale

- Between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on July 13 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 14, duty air defense facilities intercepted and destroyed 288 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

- According to the ministry, the UAVs were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, and Tula Regions, over the Moscow Region, Krasnodar Region, the Republics of Crimea and Bashkortostan, as well as over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

- Around 20 drones were destroyed overnight in Taganrog, as well as in the Matveyevo-Kurgan, Sholokhovsky, Ust-Donetsk, Kasharsky, and Chertkovsky districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on the Max channel.

- Air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Alexander Gusev reported on Max.

- Air defenses destroyed another seven Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region, regional Governor Dmitry Milyayev reported on Max.

- Earlier, he reported the interception of four UAVs.

Consequences

- A massive Ukrainian UAV attack on the Salavat industrial zone was repelled in Bashkortostan, the republic’s head Rady Khabirov reported on Max.

- There have been no casualties.

- There are several pockets of smoke caused by the falling debris of downed drones.

- Emergency response services have begun debris removal operations.

- There are casualties as a result of a massive drone attack in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Region, district head Alexey Cheverev reported on Max.

- Those injured in the attacks are receiving all necessary medical care.

- According to preliminary reports, damage to residential buildings, cars, and commercial properties was recorded in the Afipsky settlement.

- Rescue and emergency services are working at the site.

- A fire started at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region due to a drone attack, the regional crisis center reported on Max.

- UAV debris fell at 16 addresses in the Afipsky, Smolenskaya, and Kovalenko settlements.

- Emergency and special services are working at the scene in all cases.

- The roofs, facades, windows, and fences were damaged in several private homes.

- The windows, door, and ceiling of an apartment were damaged in an apartment building.

- A building at a railroad crossing was damaged.

- UAV debris reportedly fell on the property of two business facilities, with a fire breaking out in one case.

- In the Smolenskaya settlement, UAV fragments fell in the garden of a private home.

- Falling debris caused fires on a road in the Kovalenko settlement, which were quickly extinguished.

- Firefighters extinguished the fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region that started in the morning due to the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack, the regional emergency response center later reported on Max.

- Two casualties were also reported in the Seversky district, according to the emergency response center.