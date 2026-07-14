Maven Smart AI system to become key component of NATO troop command — expert

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Maven Smart System digital military platform that the Ukrainian armed forces are currently testing in Russia’s special military operation zone will become a central element of NATO troop command and control, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

"The Maven Smart System is evolving into a key component of NATO troop command and control. Combat testing of this system is presently underway in Ukraine. It is already being implemented in the armed forces of European countries and is effectively becoming the core and supporting digital ecosystem that enables a unified information exchange system and rapid response on virtually all flanks and sectors, especially in the Russian direction," he said.

According to the expert, one of the benefits of the Maven Smart System platform is its ability to be integrated into armies with different levels of capability, which will allow them to achieve consistent standards of military information management. He noted that this platform involves collecting data from a variety of devices, primarily radar stations, and then processing the resulting information into actionable analytical material. "A significant volume of various types of data will be collected in real time and compiled into a single final analytical product, which will be used to plan not only operations using the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, but also to design concepts for the use of all forces of the multinational contingent currently concentrated in the Russian border region," Stepanov added.

The expert concluded that all information collected in real time, necessary for operational decision-making, will be relayed to NATO headquarters in Belgium and placed directly at the disposal of the alliance’s Supreme Command.