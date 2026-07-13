Almost 350 children killed in Ukrainian attacks since 2014, Russian commissioner reports

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. A total of 346 children have been killed and 1,606 wounded in Ukrainian attacks since 2014, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said.

In her words, children who arrived in EU countries as refugees are often being bullied by local students and teachers.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the ombudsperson.

Children wounded by Ukrainian military

"Every day, we receive reports about killed and wounded children, who find themselves under artillery fire or are wounded by drones."

Since 2014, a total of 346 children have been killed and 1,606 wounded in Ukrainian attacks: "According to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office data, a total of 346 minors have been killed, and 1,606 wounded in the armed conflict since 2014. I have visited children admitted to hospitals with blast and fragmentation wounds, and all of them suffered as a result of Ukraine’s attacks."

Over 700 children wounded by the Ukrainian armed forces have received financial assistance: "Due to ongoing shelling attacks and the growing number of casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the initiative to introduce one-time payments to children wounded as a result of Ukraine’s aggression. So far, over 700 children have already received it."

Children’s rights violated in Europe

Ukrainian citizens often complain about children’s rights being violated in European countries: "We are also receiving complaints from Ukrainian citizens about children's rights violations in European countries, including about minors who were not returned to parents after being admitted to social welfare facilities."

There is nothing Russia can do "but to forward this information to our colleagues from international organizations."

Children who arrive in European Union countries as refugees are often being bullied by local students and teachers: "Other reports of violations committed against refugee children who arrived in the European Union from Ukraine are also alarming. In particular, I’m referring to information that they are being bullied by local children, often while teachers choose to turn a blind eye."

The commissioner’s office faced serious difficulties while helping children, brought to Europe when their social care centers were evacuated from Ukraine, reunite with their families: "There are minors whose parents are trying to bring them back but cannot. However, it is obvious that bringing these children home will be impossible without assistance from European authorities."

The office is currently working on a dozen such cases: five children are living in Germany, five - in Poland, one - in the Netherlands, and one - in Switzerland.

International commission, Council of Europe refuse to get in touch

An independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine, as well as the Council of Europe’s envoy, have not contacted Russia to inform it about children who need help: "The so-called Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has failed to send me any request or provide any list of children in need of assistance. The same applies to the Council of Europe’s special envoy, appointed to the post in February 2025."