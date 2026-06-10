NATO talks urgent drone purchases — media

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. Ambassadors from NATO's 32 member states discussed plans to accelerate drone purchases to strengthen security in "frontline states," meaning countries bordering Belarus and Russia, Politico reported, citing sources.

The outcome of the talks remains unclear.

"At a closed-door meeting of NATO’s 32 ambassadors, countries debated whether the alliance should urgently purchase more drones as part of air-policing missions over frontline member states," the publication reported. According to Politico, Romania has called for a stronger NATO military presence on its territory.

The news outlet also referred to drone incidents in the Baltic states without mentioning that the UAVs involved were Ukrainian.

The publication's sources did not indicate when such purchases might take place or from whom the alliance would procure the drones.