Putin signs into law bill allowing to arrest property of relocants who violated law

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill allowing to arrest property of citizens, who reside abroad and have committed crimes against Russia’s interests.

The bill amends the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. Previously, individuals residing abroad were held liable only if they violated the requirements for foreign agents or participated in the activities of undesirable organizations. Legal entities could be held accountable for corrupt business practices or for being involved in deals with property obtained by criminal means.

The new legislation makes individuals who committed crimes against Russia’s interests liable for certain offenses stipulated by the Code of Administrative Offenses, including abusing the freedom of mass media; inciting hatred or animosity; making public calls to actions aimed at violating Russia’s territorial integrity; and discrediting the Russian armed forces. Also, administrative liability will follow the non-payment of fine for the above-mentioned offenses.

From now on, property arrest will be possible as a legal punishment for relocants, who committed these offenses. Besides, the new legislation will allow arresting their bank deposits and accounts.