USC unveils Amur-1650 submarine at naval show

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) presented the Amur 1650 submarine with a vertical launcher at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.

The submarine can be equipped with Russian-Indian BrahMos supersonic missiles, TASS reports.

The USC stand shows a mockup of the Amur 1650 submarine developed by the Rubin Design Bureau with vertical launchers and an air-independent power plant.

The submarine has one of the largest ammunition loads among non-nuclear-powered submarines in the world, up to 28 weapon units, the corporation said. The Amur 1650 with the vertical launchers can be equipped either with Club-S cruise missiles or Russian-Indian Brahmos supersonic missiles.