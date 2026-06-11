Russian forces moving westward from Stary Karavan in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces are advancing westward from the village of Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People’s Republic, despite the fierce resistance of Ukrainian troops, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our forces are gradually moving westward from Stary Karavan, despite the fierce resistance of Ukrainian troops in this area. The enemy is extensively using robotic systems and drones here and our troops are focused on spotting and eliminating the enemy’s weapons to ensure more or less safe advance to liberate the DPR’s territory," he said.

He told TASS earlier that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Stary Karavan and the village became part of a grey zone.