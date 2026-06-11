Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, casualties in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. On alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 330 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the waters of the Black Sea and the Azov Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Drone debris struck a multi-story residential building in the city of Krasnodar, injuring two people.

Another person sustained injuries when debris fell in the Seversky District of the Krasnodar Region.

Drone debris also fell in the community of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Region, sparking a fire on refinery grounds.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 330 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on June 10 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on June 11, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Oryol, Smolensk, Kaluga, Tula, Tver, and Vladimir regions, the Krasnodar Region, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

Aftermath

- Drone debris fell in the community of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Region, causing a fire on refinery grounds, the regional crisis response headquarters reported on Max channel.

- Drone debris was discovered at three private residential properties.

- A utility structure caught fire on one residential property.

- A blast wave shattered windows and damaged a gas line at another private home.

- Drone debris struck a multi-story residential building in the city of Krasnodar, injuring two people, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

- Another person sustained injuries when debris fell in the Seversky District of the Krasnodar Region.

- Several private homes sustained damage.

- Emergency crews are working at the affected sites.

- The Krasnodar Region Prosecutor’s Office set up a hotline to assist residents of Krasnodar and the Seversky District following the drone attack.

- Prosecutors are monitoring compliance with citizens’ rights.

- Prosecutor for Krasnodar's Central Administrative District Sergey Prikhlenko and Prosecutor for the Seversky District Yevgeny Shiryaev are overseeing the situation.

- Emergency services extinguished a fire at the Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar Region that resulted from falling drone debris, the regional crisis response headquarters reported on Max channel.

- A drone attack carried out by Ukrainian forces caused fires in two apartments in Krasnodar, the regional crisis response headquarters reported on Telegram channel.

- The facade of an apartment building sustained damage, and windows were blown out.

- Falling drone debris injured a woman in Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Max channel.

- Falling drone debris also caused five additional fires.