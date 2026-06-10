Opposition party wins enough votes to enter Armenian parliament after recount

YEREVAN, June 10. /TASS/. The recount of ballots allows the opposition Prosperous Armenia party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan to gain an additional 140 votes and break through the four percent threshold to enter the National Assembly (unicameral parliament), party's press secretary Iveta Tonoyan said.

As a result of the recount of votes over the past two days, 140 votes have already been added to the votes of the Prosperous Armenia party. This means that at least 140 citizens will exercise their voting rights and their votes will be fairly reflected in the final election results, she wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in Russia).

She added that as a result of cooperation with the Central Election Commission of Armenia, the counting of ballots at the polling stations continues. These data show that in practice and within the framework of common sense, there are no obstacles that could prevent the Prosperous Armenia party from entering the National Assembly, Tonoyan summed up.

Earlier Tsarukyan's party lacked several dozen votes to overcome the four percent barrier and enter parliament following the June 7 elections.