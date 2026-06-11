FIDE temporarily suspends Russian Chess Federation’s membership

GENEVA, June 11. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) Council has decided to temporarily suspend the Russian Chess Federation’s membership, the FIDE press service said in a statement.

The organization noted, however, that the decision would not affect the participation of eligible Russian players in international chess competitions.

"The FIDE Council remains committed to the principles of good governance, compliance with the decisions of competent judicial bodies, and the protection of the interests of the global chess community," the statement reads.

The council "also decided to submit the issue of confirmation of the sanction pursuant to the CAS Award and this Council’ decision to a vote of the next FIDE General Assembly."

In March, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially upheld Ukraine’s appeal against the Russian Chess Federation, ruling that it cease any activity in the Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions and Crimea within 90 days, and adding that otherwise, the federation would be excluded from FIDE for up to three years.

In 2024, CAS fined the Russian Chess Federation 45,000 euros for including the new territories into regional federations. Following this, Ukraine filed an appeal and partially won the case.