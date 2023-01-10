Security chief says Russia has all necessary resources to reach economic sovereignty

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia has everything it needs to attain economic sovereignty - the key is to manage resources wisely, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru.

"To attain economic sovereignty, our country is building a robust, modern, autonomous economy. Russia possesses all the necessary resources. We have to learn how to use them and be careful with our riches, both natural and intangible," he stated, adding, "Russian businesses should be focused on the domestic market. Both private capital and the government should consider the country's long-term development."

Patrushev emphasized the necessity of not just financial independence, but also technological sovereignty. "We must not only advance research and education but also revive the true admiration of scientists, engineers, and workers," he said.