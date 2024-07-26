Some spectators leave their seats before 2024 Olympics opening ceremony kicks off

PARIS, July 27. /TASS/. Some spectators had to leave their seats on the stands due to poor visibility before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris kicked off, the France Info radio station said.

"This is not the effect that the organizers hoped for, but even before the start of the opening ceremony, some of the spectators left their seats on the stands," the radio station said.

The radio station meant the upper quays of the Seine, from which the view is not good enough. In addition, trees and fences blocked it, as well as the spectators’ umbrellas, which they opened after it started raining.

The opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games is underway in Paris.