Ruble starts to decline amid the Bank of Russia’s decision to raise key rate

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate virtually did not react to the Bank of Russia's decision to raise the key rate to 18% per annum, and then started to decline.

Before the publication of the regulator's decision, the yuan was at 11.72 rubles (-0.34%). As of 13:30 Moscow time, the yuan fell by 0.39% and to 11.72 rubles.

By 13:51 Moscow time, the yuan started to grow and reached 11.87 rubles (+0.9%).

The Bank of Russia raised the key rate for the first time since December 2023 - from 16% to 18% per annum, and will consider the further raising it at its next meetings.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center.