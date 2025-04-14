MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia insists on checking Kiev’s decency in discussions with the West on the schemes of the Ukrainian settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told newspaper Kommersant in an interview.

"Checking, in principle, the decency of our Ukrainian neighbors is what we insist on when discussing with the West any schemes they promote to facilitate settlement," the minister said.

"All these peacemaking schemes, drawn by Macrons and Starmers, are based on the fact that they are required to preserve at least a chunk of land, where the Nazi, openly Russophobic regime will stay aiming at preparing another war against Russia, as it was done with the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said.

According to him, Europe will do everything to ensure that the Kiev regime is preserved. "Nobody even talks about the elections," the Russian Foreign Minister said. "Now, however, the Americans have said that elections should be held. But Europe will do everything to ensure that the regime does not change in essence."

In his opinion, European leaders may be looking for "a brand-new semifuhrer who will be less dependent on various substances.".