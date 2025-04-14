Russian government approves energy strategy until 2050

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian government has prepared and approved Russia's energy strategy until 2050.

"The government has prepared the energy strategy of the Russian Federation until 2050. On the instructions of the President, this key document for the development of the state has been updated," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies.

After the meeting, the Russian government announced the approval of the strategy.

"Chairman of the Government Mikhail Mishustin signed an order approving the Energy Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2050," the press service reported.

About updated strategy

The updated strategy expands the planning horizon and takes into account existing challenges, which should allow the oil, gas, coal, electric power, power engineering and related transport sectors to more accurately meet the changes taking place in the world, the Prime Minister said.

"First of all, it concerns the domestic economy, in order to do everything necessary for its further development," Mishustin stressed.

The strategy's activities are aimed at accelerating the development of oil and gas processing, expanding the program for the development of gas supply network in the regions, providing the domestic market with a sufficient amount of oil products at affordable prices for all categories of consumers.

The strategy also implies activities to accelerate implementation of infrastructure projects, to create conditions for redirecting oil and gas supplies to new markets in friendly countries, to increase oil transshipment capacity in Arctic and Far Eastern ports, using the potential of the Northern Sea Route, as well as to accelerate the connection of the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas transportation systems with the unified gas supply system.