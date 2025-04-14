World’s largest chipboard plant opened in Kaluga Region

KALUGA, April 14. /TASS/ Ultradecor DSP has launched the world’s largest chipboard plant in the special economic zone in the Kaluga Region, with investments in the project totaling 22 bln rubles ($267.5 mln), CEO of the company Ardasher Kurbansho said on the air with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We launch today the chipboard production facility in the territory of the Kaluga special economic zone that is the largest in the world. Investments amount to 22 bln rubles. I would like to note that special economic zones are important not only because of benefits but also owing to availability of infrastructure. We invested 75 bln rubles ($911.9 mln) in the Kaluga Region over the last four years. In our opinion, a unique woodworking cluster has been established, having no peers in the US or in China or in Europe," the chief executive said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in launching the facility via the video link. "I want to wish you good luck," the head of state said.

Planned capacity of the plant is 900,000 cubic meters of produced chipboards and lamination of 72 mln square meters of chipboards per year.

"We have essentially a new cluster formed in the Kaluga Region, with new promising specialties for the region - deep woodworking of low-grade timber, I would like to note. The one that should be removed from forests," Governor of the Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha said.