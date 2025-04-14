US recognizes idiocy of Biden's team's decision not to talk to Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has declared idiocy the decision of the team of former President Joe Biden not to talk to Russia about contradictions between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told newspaper Kommersant in an interview.

"The only thing that demonstrates sense is that people came and told us, 'We have a lot of problems, a lot of contradictions, but it's idiocy inherited from the last administration that we don't talk to you,'" the minister said.

He said that Russia and the United States, as responsible international players, must do everything to ensure that differences in national interests "do not slide into confrontation."

"And in those cases - even if there are fewer of them - when these interests coincide, we must do everything not to miss the moment, translate this coincidence into mutually beneficial material, economic and technological, transport and logistics projects," Lavrov said, noting that he considers this approach pragmatic and worth talking about.