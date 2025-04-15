US makes progress in talks with Russia on Ukrainian conflict settlement — Witkoff

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The United States is making progress in its talks with Russia on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News TV channel.

Asked whether there was a deal on Ukrainian conflict settlement emerging with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wikoff replied: "I think you have used a very good word here, saying 'an emerging.'"

"I do," he said in response to a question whether he felt confident about a possible deal between Russia and the United States.

"This is the third meeting I had with him that lasted close to five hours. We had two of his key advisers in the room at the time - [Russian Presidential Aide Yury] Ushakov and [special envoy of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund] Kirill Dmitriev. It was a compelling meeting," Witkoff stated.