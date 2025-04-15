US not to discuss relaxing sanctions on Russia until Ukraine ceasefire — State Department

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The United States does not intend to discuss any possibility of relaxing any anti-Russian sanctions until a ceasefire in Ukraine, Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said at a regular news briefing for journalists.

Replying to a question as to whether the US Department of State received any instructions from the White House to compile a list of sanctions which may be loosened, Bruce emphasized that she was not ready to discuss this issue. "What I can say is a reminder that what was clear from the beginning, there would be no negotiations. No decisions, no arrangements, until after the carnage has stopped," she asserted. That said, the official insisted that "it's clearly a dynamic where there have to be more questions about the nature of who's really committed to peace and a ceasefire."

In March, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted that Russia considers all sanctions introduced against it as illegitimate and anticipates their removal.