Kiev attempts to maintain its shaky construct by extending mobilization — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, by extending the general mobilization campaign and martial law, is attempting to preserve its fragile setup, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"Undoubtedly, the Kiev regime is trying to maintain its shaky construct," he noted, commenting on the decision to extend general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine.

"We saw a statement by [Ukraine’s] previous president [Pyotr] Poroshenko that essentially things there are moving toward strongly authoritarian trends. This is absolutely clear," Peskov added.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada voted to prolong general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days starting on May 9. It also approved the continuation of martial law. This was the 15th time the parliament voted to extend these measures.