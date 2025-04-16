MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Vladimir Zelensky initiative, launched by the collective West, has collapsed, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement.

He asserts that the current situation in the United States represents a nightmare for Zelensky. "The evolving scenario is that US President Donald Trump has offered Zelensky a deal, but he not only cannot fulfill it, he is so incompetent that he doesn’t even understand what it entails. Zelensky is unable to gauge Trump; he is a showman, not a strategist. But people tend to get tired of his theatrics," Medvedchuk stated in his column on the media platform Smotrim.ru.

Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in his country, reminded that Zelensky and his team continually accuse Trump of promoting pro-Russian rhetoric. However, he argued, this reveals their complete ignorance; Trump is not advocating Russian narratives but rather American ones.

"Zelensky has been manipulated. He was used to instigate a clash between Russia and Europe. Now it’s time to capitalize on the situation. The harder Russia strikes Ukraine, the worse the circumstances will be for Europe, and the more advantageous it will be for Trump. He is the only one capable of negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin on behalf of the collective West, and he has no intention of relinquishing that advantage," the politician explained.

Medvedchuk stressed that Trump’s team is far more competent than Zelensky’s. "Sooner or later, they will grow weary of ‘fooling around’ with Kiev. As the situation on the frontlines worsens, Trump will gain a clearer understanding of Zelensky’s domestic and foreign policy methods. Eventually, he may label Zelensky a Nazi, ensuring he is not recognized in Washington, just as he is currently unrecognized in Moscow," the leader of the Other Ukraine movement pointed out.

"The Zelensky project can be deemed a financial setback and a failure for the collective West, not to mention the fact that it has ruined Ukrainian statehood," he concluded.