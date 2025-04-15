Friends in Defense of UN Charter note need to address root causes of crises

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Member states of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter (GOF) reaffirmed their commitment to countering neocolonial practices, including illegal unilateral sanctions, and stressed that a lasting resolution to global crises, including the conflict in Ukraine, requires addressing their root causes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the group’s third national coordinators’ meeting.

The gathering, held in Moscow on April 14-15, was opened by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the ministry, Lavrov expressed appreciation for the group's unity in supporting the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and return to their native lands.

"The participants noted the urgency of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the release of all hostages and forcibly detained persons, as well as unimpeded and safe humanitarian access," the statement reads. "The parties emphasized the imperative of restarting the peace process on a universally recognized international legal basis, providing for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, coexisting in peace and security with Israel. Representatives of the GOF member states agreed that sustainable resolution of crises around the world, including in Ukraine, requires addressing their root causes."

In his address, Lavrov highlighted the growing influence and credibility of the group, describing it as an emerging voice of the global majority advocating for a more just and multipolar world order. "He stressed the relevance of the group's efforts in upholding the goals and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interdependence, countering neo-colonial practices, including illegal unilateral sanctions, and combating the politicization of human rights. The GOF colleagues were urged to work on strengthening the association, expanding its geographical and thematic coverage," the ministry noted.