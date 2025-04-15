Acting Kursk Region head reveals number of apartment houses damaged in Ukrainian attack

KURSK, April 15. /TASS/. A total of 24 apartment buildings have been damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk, three of them seriously, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Twenty-four apartment buildings have been damaged, three of them quite seriously. Experts are working at the site, they will assess the possibility of restoring the buildings by evening," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, according to acting Kursk head Sergey Kotlyarov, over 20 cars were damaged.