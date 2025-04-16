US lowers compensation claims against Ukraine to $100 bln — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. The United States lowered compensation claims against Ukraine for provided aid to $100 bln, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the administration of Donald Trump lowered the estimate of aid volumes provided by Washington to Kiev from $300 bln to about $100 bln after talks. The figure became closer to the one indicated by Ukraine and totaling about $90 bln, Bloomberg said.

Trump’s administration experts pressure on Kiev, demanding to sign an agreement on profit sharing from future Ukrainian investment projects, including minerals and infrastructure. Washington views it as a compensation for dozens of billions of dollars in the form of weapons and other aid provided under former President Joe Biden.