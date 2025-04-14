MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Ukraine is facing exhaustion in the energy, economic, and military sectors, and the morale of its society is declining, according to Colonel Herve Carres, of the French army, a holder of the Legion of Honor Order and the National Order of Merit.

"Since the beginning of the conflict, we have observed how Russia has implemented a strategy aimed at depleting Ukraine's energy, economic, and military resources," Carres told Stratpol. "Today, we witness the exhaustion of Ukraine's military and human resources, as well as a noticeable decline in the morale of Ukrainian society."

He noted that the Russian economy has adapted and reorganized itself effectively for war. "The Russian economy is feeling quite confident despite the pressure of sanctions. Its growth rate is surpassing that of most Western countries, particularly in Europe," Carres stated. "The European sanctions have had a boomerang effect on the EU."

"Ukraine’s human resources remain the primary victims of the 'war of attrition' being waged by Russia. Instances of desertion from the Ukrainian army are becoming increasingly frequent. With each passing day, Ukraine finds it increasingly challenging to mobilize personnel," he added.