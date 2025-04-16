MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The militarization of the European Union is not only prolonging the Ukrainian conflict but also triggering a crisis in NATO command structure, said Fasyeh Hamid, an Indonesian geopolitics expert from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, in a comment to TASS.

"EU militarization conveys a provocative and aggressive approach that not only prolongs the conflict in Ukraine but also triggers a crisis in NATO's security command, undermining the Western bloc’s global hegemonic deterrence capabilities," argues the expert.

He believes that US actions on Ukrainian soil "have exacerbated the crisis of trust in NATO's security across the Atlantic," transforming the EU into a "militarized anti-American bloc".

"Amid this rift, peace in Ukraine has transformed from a goal to a tool for a geopolitical recalibration between the US and the EU. For the EU, prolonging the conflict is vital to reviving its military-industrial complex and breaking free from its dependence on the US. <...>The fear of hypothetical Russian aggression is used as a legitimizing tool in case of an economic collapse during this transition," states Hamid. "The US is playing the same game. After failing to pressure the EU into increasing NATO contributions, Washington sabotaged its own proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, insisting on continuing to provide both arms and intelligence to Ukraine, thus hypocritically blocking Ukrainian neutrality and any peace prospects," he emphasizes.

According to the expert, the system "has turned the war into a business model." "Without intervention, the military-industrial crisis will drag the EU, the US and other nations into structural inefficiency and a debt crisis, all for the illusion of military supremacy. This type of independence is not a path to peace but a reincarnation of violence serving arms corporations instead of the people of Europe or Ukraine," concludes Fasyeh Hamid.