Putin urges wider adoption of quantum tech to drive Russia's technological future

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Quantum technologies are important for a country's growth, and Russia should employ them more broadly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students.

"We’ve started this research a while ago, and are already using it in many areas. I think that the advantages of quantum technologies - just like those of artificial intelligence - should be employed more broadly to achieve the final results of technological development," Putin said.

The president assured that Russia will certainly continue its work in this area, adding that Russian Railways (RZD) and state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom are already working on applying quantum technologies in their operations.

"These are large enterprises with vast financial resources. And the state will support [quantum research], too," he added.