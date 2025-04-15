UN chief’s remarks on Sumy events expose selective approach to UN Charter — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s remarks on what happened in the city of Sumy expose his selective approach to the provisions of the United Nations Charter, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On April 13, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made another statement on Ukraine through his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, which was dedicated to developments in the city of Sumy. Russia was accused of carrying out a missile strike on April 13, with claims that this was the latest in a series of such attacks on Ukrainian cities," she pointed out. "Such assessments by the UN secretary general are nothing if not confusing. We would like to point out that since the very beginning of the special military operation, Russian forces have never carried out deliberate strikes on the civilian population, and they will never do that. The Russian Defense Ministry points out on a regular basis that targets only include military facilities," Zakharova added.

"The UN secretary general's statement also expressed support for efforts to achieve peace for the sake of preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in line with the UN Charter, international law and the relevant UN resolutions," the Russian diplomat noted. "It’s easy to see that it does not mention the right of peoples to self-determination. This is further proof of Antonio Guterres’s selective interpretation of the provisions of the UN Charter," she stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that the 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law, approved by consensus, enshrined the interdependent nature of the principles of the United Nations’ founding document, which must be applied in full and in conjunction. In addition, according to Zakharova, the declaration says that the principle of territorial integrity applies only to the countries whose governments respect the principle of self-determination and represent the entire population on a certain territory.

"It’s clear to everyone that the current regime in Kiev in no way meets this criterion. Zelensky’s clique has repeatedly and blatantly violated the basic rules of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking citizens," the diplomat noted. "Regrettably, the UN secretary general continues to cover up the Kiev regime’s clear disregard for the statutory principles of the self-determination of peoples and respect for human rights, violating Article 1 of the UN Charter, which calls for respect for linguistic, religious and other human rights," she emphasized.

Ignored appeals

Zakharova elaborated that the UN chief’s attitude "can be seen from his failure to take note of Russia’s requests with regard to the investigation into the false-flag operation that Kiev carried out in Bucha three years ago."

"We have repeatedly and publicly asked the UN secretary general to help us make Kiev and its sponsors at least publish the names of the people whose bodies were shown all across the world by Western media outlets, accompanied by frenzied and baseless accusations against Russia," Zakharova said. "In September 2024, the Russian permanent mission in New York submitted an official request to the UN Secretariat, which had been prepared by the Russian Investigation Committee in coordination with the Prosecutor General’s Office. In January and April this year, we demanded the UN Secretariat speed up its response to the request. Despite all efforts, there has still been no substantial reaction to our request," she added.

Call to UN chief

Moscow "once again" urges Antonio Guterres and the UN Secretariat that he leads "to adopt an honest stance, refrain from making biased comments regarding the Ukraine crisis, and stop defaming" Russia "and covering up the Kiev regime’s crimes."