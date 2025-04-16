WTO Director-General says she knows nothing about US plans to withdraw from organization

GENEVA, April 16. /TASS/. World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she does not know the position of the new US administration regarding the country's membership in this international organization.

"I have not had any signal from the US up till now about its position in the WTO. What they've told me is that they're sending [to the organization's headquarters in Geneva] one of their best, Ambassador Joseph Balloum. He is yet to be confirmed by the Senate. So, I hope as soon as he's confirmed, he will be with us here," the WTO chief said in Geneva at a press conference dedicated to the publication of the report on global trade prospects for 2025 and 2026.

According to her, rumors about the possible US withdrawal from the WTO have always circulated.

"I'm sure many of you know that with the US Congress, every five years, they vote on whether to stay within the WTO or to leave. So, this is nothing new," Okonjo-Iweala said.

On March 27, Reuters reported that the US, the world's largest donor, is suspending its WTO dues for this year and next year as part of efforts to cut government spending. A source at the agency said the organization is developing a Plan B in case of a prolonged funding freeze.