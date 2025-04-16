Kiev attacks Russia's energy infrastructure six times over past 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russian energy sites in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Kherson Regions six times over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In violation of the Russian-US agreement on the cessation of strikes on energy facilities for 30 days from March 18, 2025, the Kiev regime has continued its daily unilateral attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russian energy infrastructure six times," the statement said.

The ministry specified that in the Belgorod Region, at 8:05 a.m. local time [5:05 a.m. GMT] on April 15, the Krasnaya Yaruga-Terebreno 34-kW high-voltage power line operated by Belgorodenergo, a branch of the Rosseti Center Power Grid Company, was shut down following deliberate Ukrainian shelling. Over 17,400 people were left without electricity. At 4:02 a.m. [1:02 a.m. GMT] on April 16, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on the Krasnaya Yaruga 110-kW transformer substation of Belgorodenergo, leaving over 4,600 supply posts in seven settlements without power.

In the Bryansk Region, at 4:02 p.m. [1:02 p.m. GMT] on April 15, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a drone at the Andreykovichi 35-kW power substation of Bryanskenergo. The substation was heavily damaged as a result. At 7:36 p.m. [4:36 p.m. GMT] on April 15, a Ukrainian drone damaged the cables of a Bryanskenergo high-voltage power line, forcing its shutdown. The residents of the Podyvoye settlement were left without electricity.

In the Kursk Region, at 5:35 a.m. [2:35 a.m. GMT] on April 15, as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, the Kamushi-Murynovka-Kirovskaya 35-kW high-voltage power line under the Kurskenergo umbrella was shut down. In the Kherson Region, at 12:49 a.m. on April 16 [9:49 p.m. GMT on April 15], a Ukrainian drone attacked the Sivashsky wind power plant, causing a fire at the substation. It was forced to reduce its capacities to 30 MW.