Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States could result in tragic consequences and may turn into a catastrophe for all humanity, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

"And what is happening in the United States? There, the development of artificial intelligence is largely determined by profit-driven interests. To maintain its dominance, the US has left AI unchecked, which leads to tragic consequences," the ambassador noted. "Since 2024, there have been more cases of AI chatbots developed by US companies encouraging teenagers to commit suicide. In early 2025, the world was shocked by the news of the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas, the first-ever [attack] planned using ChatGPT. This incident clearly demonstrates that the uncontrolled development of technology can turn into a disaster for human civilization," Zhang said.

China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control and channel its development with a view to benefit mankind," the diplomat stressed.

Zhang added that in March 2024, China became the first country to issue the "Basic Safety Requirements for Generative Artificial Intelligence Services" and establish a tiered and category-based system of management for AI. In September 2024, China released the AI Safety Governance Framework document, defining safety criteria for high-risk areas and offering fundamental technical guidelines to promote the sustainable and safe development of artificial intelligence.