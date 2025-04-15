Situation with inflation in Russia changing to the better — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the situation with the rise in prices in Russia is improving.

The inflation problem is being discussed again and again and various thoughts emerge in this regard, Putin said at the meeting of the Presidium of the State Council. "The situation is changing, by the way. The situation is nevertheless changing to the better," the head of state noted.

The Bank of Russia and the economic bloc of the government want to achieve reduction of mortgage lending to improve the macroeconomic situation, including as regards inflation, the Russian leader stressed.

"The initial contribution and provisions in bank eventually lead to contraction of mortgage lending. Economic authorities exactly want mortgage lending to go down for purposes of improving macroeconomic indicators," Putin said. The economic bloc and the Central Bank "believe that unless inflation is suppressed, the whole economy and all the citizens of the Russian Federation will suffer," he added.