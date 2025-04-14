KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops holding the settlement of Gornal in the Kursk Region are demoralized due to regular artillery strikes by Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment and have begun to abandon their positions, the regiment artillery chief with the call sign Major said on Monday.

"About the enemy’s condition. I believe that they [the Ukrainian army units in the settlement of Gornal] have themselves grown tired of all this because we constantly deliver strikes: in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening," the Russian officer said.

"They have already begun to leave their positions and are retreating to their territory. They no longer have the objective to hold on to on Kursk territory. Even if they do have this objective, they simply cannot fulfil it," he said.

The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said.

"Correspondingly, a little more time and they will themselves run away from there," the Russian officer said.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. According to the data of Russia’s General Staff, Russian troops have liberated more than 86% of the territory occupied by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region by now. As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, Kiev has lost over 74,000 troops since the fighting began in the Kursk Region.