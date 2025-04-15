Energy strikes, dialogue with US, new intel: SVR chief Naryshkin talks to reporters

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia continues to fully comply with the moratorium on attacks on energy facilities, something that cannot be said for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters.

He also noted that "instigator" countries Poland and the Baltic states should understand that they will be the first to suffer in case of potential NATO aggression against the Union State of Russia and Belarus. In addition, Naryshkin lauded the renewed dialogue between Russia and the United States.

TASS has compiled the key comments by the SVR head.

On the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities

Russia "fully complies with its obligations" under the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, while Ukraine carries out strikes "practically every day."

"We understand that the Ukrainian authorities want to continue the military conflict. And we understand why. Only under these conditions can the current Kiev authorities remain in power and not have to come before their people and answer for their crimes."

On Ukraine

A peaceful settlement of the conflict means "Ukraine’s nuclear-free and neutral status, the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state, and abolition of all discriminatory laws that were adopted after the coup d’etat in 2014."

The settlement also must "recognize the sovereignty of Russia’s current borders."

On ongoing dialogue with US

The fact Moscow and Washington are talking to each other again is a big positive, "a favorable turn" compared to relations with the administration of ex-President Joe Biden: "The US administration clearly seeks to understand the causes of the Ukrainian crisis and sort them out."

Intel about planned acts of provocation

Russia and Belarus are seeing increased NATO military activity near their borders, and European countries are also increasing escalation around Ukraine: "This is why we need to act proactively. We are ready for this.

"Instigators such as Poland and Baltic countries should realize that they will be the first targets of retaliatory strikes in case of NATO aggression against the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"They should be aware (right now they do not realize this) that in case of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the Union State, retaliation will follow, of course, on the entire NATO bloc, but to a greater extent the first to be hit will be the proponents of such ideas in the political circles of Poland and the Baltic countries."

Many Western countries, including Poland and the Baltic republics, harbor plans to disrupt celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory: "It is getting to the point that in one of the Baltic countries they plan to destroy the military graves of those soldiers and officers of the Red Army who, in fact, liberated these countries from fascism."