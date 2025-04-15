MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sees the European Union's threat to reject Serbia’s bid to join the union if the country’s leader Aleksandar Vucic comes to the Victory Day Parade in Moscow as "Euronazism."

"If this is the case, then Euronazism is being revived before our eyes," she said. "80 years ago, this is how the fascists forced those who were considered ‘second-class citizens’ to abandon their homeland, ethnicity, and faith."

On her Telegram channel, the diplomat drew attention to a Telegraph story that quoted European officials.

Earlier, chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas promised "consequences" for any EU leaders who attended Moscow's Victory Day Parade. Answering questions from Ukrainian journalists about whether the leaders of the European Union plan to travel to Kiev on May 9, she said that she calls on representatives of all countries of the union to travel to Ukraine as much as possible to demonstrate European support, and stressed that Brussels prefers such visits to be accompanied by clear promises of military assistance.