Rubio, Witkoff heading to France for talks on Ukraine, Iran, tariffs — newspaper

BRUSSELS, April 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steven Witkoff plan to visit Paris this week to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, cooperation with Iran and trade tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump, Politico reported citing sources.

Witkoff is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron while Rubio will speak with his French counterpart, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

They will also discuss the situation in Gaza, where Israel is conducting a military operation.

The dates of the meetings are not disclosed.

Politico says Macron's talks with Witkoff will take place a few days after a visit of the envoy to St. Petersburg, where he met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. France, under Macron's leadership, is playing one of the leading roles in Europe in developing security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.