Annual inflation in Russia up to 10.38% in week ended April 14

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 10.38% from April 8 to 14, up from 10.28% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

Previously, from April 1 to 7, inflation was registered at 10.28% compared to 10.24% in the previous week.

"During the week from April 8 to 14, 2025 inflation slowed down to 0.11%. Food inflation amounted to 0.19% in the reporting week. <…> In the non-food segment, prices edged down by 0.04% <…>. In the services sector, price growth slowed down to 0.21%. Annual inflation was registered at 10.38%," the ministry said.

According to projections released earlier, the Economic Development Ministry expected inflation in Russia to stabilize at 4.5% in 2025, and to total 4% in 2026-2027. However, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in February, as he commented on the Central Bank’s inflation outlook in the 7-8% range, that he did not rule out such an option.

The Bank of Russia said in March that it expected annual inflation to decline to 7-8% in 2025, and to return to 4% in 2026.