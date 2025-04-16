Mongolian MFA says Russia applied no pressure on EAEU accession

ULAANBAATAR, April 16. /TASS/. Russia has never applied pressure on Mongolia regarding its accession to the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union), with which a temporary trade agreement is currently being considered, Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh said during a discussion of the document at a budget committee session of the country’s State Great Khural (the parliament).

"Russia has not exerted influence on us aiming at joining the EAEU since its inception in 2015. The Eurasian Economic Commission has offered us a temporary agreement similar to the one with Iran. The agreement with Iran lasted three years, after which talks on full membership commenced. Our domestic industry is clearly underdeveloped as we mainly export to the People’s Republic of China," she said.

Three years after signing the temporary agreement, Mongolia may renew it or withdraw from the organization, the minister added. Following that, Mongolian Energy Minister Battogtokh Choijilsuren proposed that the issue be deferred for further consultation with specialists. A majority of the budget committee members supported the motion.

Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Andrey Slepnev told TASS earlier after talks with the Mongolian side that the parties had finalized an agreement on reciprocal tariff preferences covering 275 product items from Mongolia and the EAEU.

The Mongolian side has endorsed preferences on nearly all significant EAEU goods, including confectionery and dairy products, petroleum products and petrochemicals, and vehicles, under the Russia-Mongolia economic corridor initiative.

The decision on the temporary agreement with Mongolia, which envisions reducing or removing tariffs on a select list of goods in mutual trade, was adopted at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting on May 8, 2024.