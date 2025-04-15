Slovak parliament rejects resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine — agency

BRATISLAVA, April 15. /TASS/. The National Council (parliament) of Slovakia rejected a resolution proposed by the opposition condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, TASR news agency reported.

The resolution, which coincided with the third anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, was submitted to parliament by the largest liberal opposition movement Progressive Slovakia. The document proposed condemning Russia’s actions, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, as well as expressing support for its efforts to be fast-tracked into the European Union.

65 deputies voted for the resolution, six parliamentarians opposed it, and 71 abstained. To adopt the document, the opposition needed to secure at least 76 votes.

The opposition, according to the agency, also failed to secure parliamentary approval for a draft bill that would have enshrined Slovakia’s NATO and EU membership in the country’s constitution.