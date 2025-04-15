Russian Pacific Fleet ships call at Bangladeshi port of Chittagong

NEW DELHI, April 15. /TASS/. Two corvettes and a tanker from Russia's Pacific Fleet have called at the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong, the Russian embassy in that country said.

The ships, the Rezky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov corvettes and the Pechenga medium sea tanker, will take part in the PASSEX 2025 joint naval drills, the embassy added.

The Russian ships arrived in Chittagong from the Indian city of Chennai, where they participated in the Indra Navy 2025 naval exercise. The Indian side was represented by the Rana destroyer and the Kuthar corvette.