Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia up 40% in January-November 2024

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The number of foreign tourists visiting Russia in January-November 2024 increased by 40% year-on-year to 4 mln people, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"In the 11 months of 2024, 4 mln foreign tourists visited Russia, which is 40% more than in the same period last year," the minister was quoted by the press service of the Russian Economic Development Ministry.

The Center for International Tourism Development conducted a survey among foreign tourists from friendly countries on their interest in Russia as a tourist destination. According to the survey, 94% of respondents from Iran, 91% from the United Arab Emirates, 89% from India, 88% from Saudi Arabia, 78% from China and Oman consider Russia a promising tourist destination.

In addition to Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan, the most popular destinations for foreigners are Kaliningrad, the resorts of the Krasnodar region, cities of the North Caucasus, the "Golden Ring" cities, as well as Siberia and the Far East.