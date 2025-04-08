US actions speak of unreadiness for dialogue — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, April 8. /TASS/. The US measures on introducing additional tariffs do not speak of Washington’s readiness for dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"The actions of the US side do not reflect its readiness for serious dialogue. If the US was really willing to talk, its policy of equality and mutual respect would speak for itself. If Washington decides to ignore the interests of the two countries and the international community and insists on its tariffs and trade wars, China will continue to respond to it," the diplomat said.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on exports from 185 countries and territories. On April 5, the general tariff of 10% came into force, while the individual tariffs will take effect on April 9 at 00:01 a.m. US East Coast time (4:01 a.m. GMT). In addition, on April 3, the US government imposed a 25% tariff on all exported cars. In the two days following the announcement of the tariffs, the S&P 500 index companies lost about five trillion dollars in market capitalization, which has become a record since the COVID-19 market fall in March 2020.