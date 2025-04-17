EU sees South Caucasus as another front of hybrid warfare — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The countries of the European Union consider the South Caucasus as their next frontline of the global hybrid war, with EU monitors creating new hotbeds of tension there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"I think everyone understands that the South Caucasus is seen by the European Union primarily as another frontline of the hybrid war it is unleashing - now a global one, whereas before they acted only against Russia," she said.

Commenting on the possible expansion of the EU mission in Armenia, Zakharova noted that the European observers do not bring any stability to the region. Nor do they bring the South Caucasus closer to peace and prosperity. On the contrary, they "create new dividing lines, new centers of tension and new problems in it."

According to Zakharova, "France, by pulling Armenia into the orbit of the collective West with vague and, as always, deceptive prospects, seeks to undermine centuries-old Russian-Armenian relations, which have always benefited peoples."

As the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out, although the EU mission is not called a NATO mission or headquarters, most of the countries representing the association are members of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Does such a mission of France and the European Union meet the aspirations, tasks, and interests of the people of Armenia? In fact, NATO? They do not and will not get anything constructive, positive or beneficial from it. Why? There is a litmus test: no one has received anything good from NATO," she concluded.