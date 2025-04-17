Russia informs other countries of moratorium violations by Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia is providing information to all interested countries about the Kiev regime’s daily violations of the moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are constantly providing information as to how the Kiev regime is violating this moratorium daily, or, to be precise, continues its non-compliance with this moratorium by delivering strikes on Russian energy infrastructure facilities. We are providing this information to all interested countries," the Kremlin official said.

The 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure was declared on March 18 and expires on April 17. It was implemented following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The moratorium covers oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, and oil storage facilities, including pumping stations, electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, such as power plants, substations, transformers, distributors, nuclear power plants, and hydroelectric dams.