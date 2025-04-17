Court ruling on Taliban to have no effect on Moscow’s compliance with sanctions — ministry

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the ban on Taliban in Russia will have no effect on Moscow’s compliance with its international obligations, including UN Security Council sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian Supreme Court’s ruling to suspend the terrorist status of the Taliban movement will not entail any changes in the Russian Federation’s international commitments, related to compliance with the sanctions regime of the UN Security Council with regard to individuals and legal entities linked to Taliban, as well as other groups and entities," the ministry said.